SLO residents invited to come together for 5th Love San Luis Obispo event

Love SLO is hosting its 5th Love SLO community-wide day of service Saturday to encourage SLO residents to help make the city a better place to live in.

The event will take place on March 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Participants will gather at the Mission Plaza at 8 a.m. for a rally. They will then go to various parts of the city to do community work.

One of the community projects includes spring cleaning in Downtown SLO. General tasks will include trash pick-up, gum removal, wiping down benches, etc.

Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to sign-up.

Love SLO was created with the "desire to meet needs, demonstrate kindness, and impact lives," according to the event's website.

LOVE SLO community-wide day of service first began in 2016.

Click here for a full list of community services you can sign up for.

