SLO Roll Community Initiative hosting back-to-school pop-up roller rink event

SLO Roll Community Initiative is hosting a pop-up roller rink along with a collection drive for socks and gift cards for children back to school Saturday.

The non-profit is inviting people of all ages and skill levels to skate at the Santa Rosa Park in San Luis Obispo from 5 pm- 7 pm, and adults only from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Skate rentals will be provided on-site by Everyone Rolls but the non-profit encourages attendees to bring chairs and blankets.

A collection drive is also hosted alongside the pop-up, according to their press release. The organizers encourage skaters to bring new socks and gift cards to help the Court and Community School division of SLOCo Office of Education Families in Transition.

"We really want to help to give them (the families in transition) a good start for the 2022-2023 school year and make sure they have what they need," said Dottie Doomsday from SLO Roll Community Initiative.

The SLO Roll Community Initiative is a non-profit organization that seeks to uplift its community "through creative, true roller culture, and physical activity," according to its Facebook page.

The organization hosts themed roller skating events every first Saturday of each month. The next event would be a Halloween theme roller skating event in Atascadero on Oct 8, same times apply.

For more information about SLO Roll Community Initiative, click here.

