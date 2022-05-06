Watch
SLO Symphony Pops-by-the-Sea concert making Avila Beach return

Posted at 9:03 AM, May 06, 2022
A popular concert in Avila Beach is returning while also marking the 60th year for the event.

The San Luis Obispo Symphony has announced that Pops-by-the-Sea is set for Sept. 3 at the Avila Beach Golf Resort.

Under the direction of Maestro Andrew Sewell, the San Luis Obispo Symphony will play a variety of music by John Williams, Aaron Copland, John Phillip Sousa and more during the afternoon outdoor concert.

Tickets for the all-ages event are $25 for lawn seating for adults, $15 for teens 13 to 17 and children under the age of 13 are free with a paid adult ticket. Table seating is also available. Parking is free.

For more information, click here.

