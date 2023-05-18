SM Public Market expected to open soon

Another public food hall is ready to open its doors on the Central Coast.

The Santa Maria Public Market has been a collaborative effort between local business owners.

The public market, which is located at the site of the now closed Moxie Café on the 1300 block of McCoy Ln., will include Italian, Mexican, and Asian restaurants, a coffee shop, a winery, and several other businesses.

“We are trying to turn like live events on the weekends, you know, like things for the community so they can like get together and have a nice place rest,” said Bachir Ramadam, the Santa Maria Public Market owner.

Public Market officials say the plan is to open either Friday or Saturday.

They are still working on the exact hours and will see how business traffic goes and then adjust the hours to ones that work best.

More information on the SM Public Market can be found at this link.