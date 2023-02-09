Solvang business owners open new family-friendly arcade

Local business owners are expanding once again in Solvang and bringing an arcade to the city.

The owners of peasants FEAST have opened up the new business at 473 Atterdag Road across from their restaurant, which opened nearly three years ago.

The arcade, which is accessed through peasants DELI, features more than a dozen vintage video and pinball games and an air hockey arena.

Owner and chef Michael Cerney say he and his dad used to go to delis and arcades and it’s one of his fondest memories with his dad always choosing to play pinball.

Cerney says there is not a lot of entertainment for children in Solvang and he’s hoping this new venture brings something fun for the younger ages.

"I kind of wanted to create a space where other people, locals and tourists can come and kind of create those same memories that I experienced when I was a kid that they can then recreate with their children and generations to come. Hopefully," he told KSBY.

The arcade will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will also be available for private parties and other events outside the normal operating hours.