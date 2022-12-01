Solvang Chamber of Commerce provides Christmas trees to local business community

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce provided fresh cut trees to the local business community Wednesday.

The trees were delivered on the city's old fashioned horse trolley, delivering it to local businesses.

Trees were available to purchase for $100 or $125 for a tree and a stand.

This tradition, which began in 2011, has helped make the town a Christmastime staple, a local business owner said.

"Once you put the trees out, you get more lights out on buildings, and it started to look more like 'Julefest', which is a Danish Christmas," said Aaron Petersen, a local business owner. "So it's a community thing and it drives tourism to come and celebrate a small-town Christmas."

Solvang will commence its Julefest festivities with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Solvang Park Friday at 5 p.m.