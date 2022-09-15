Solvang Danish Days return after two-year of hiatus from pandemic

The annual Danish heritage festival, Solvang Danish Days, is set to take place Friday through Sunday.

The theme of this year's event is "Velkommen Igen", which means "welcome again" in Danish. The theme celebrates the return of the festival after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival continue to offer attendees a "total Danish immersion experience", according to the official website. Visitors can throw axes, enjoy an Æbleskiver breakfast, visit the Old World Artisans Marketplace, and more.

This year, the festival will host its first Solvang Danish Days LEGO Building Competition. Three of California's top LEGO builders will be competing against each other to build an art piece based on Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tales.

The competition will begin Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. The building process ends on Sunday and the winner will be announced during the closing ceremony in Solvang Park at 2:30 p.m.

This will also be the first time Solvang Danish Day will introduce 2020, 2021, and 2022 Danish Maids, Isabella Lopez, Kayla Bandel, and Aleena Madrid. Madrid is the first third-generation Danish Maid, her mother was the Danish Maid in 1999, and her grandmother took on the title in 1971.

Solvang Danish Days began in 1936 to honor and commemorate the village's establishment by Danish-Americans in 1911.

Most activities at the festival are free. Click here for the full event schedule.