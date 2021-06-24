Solvang's 4th of July parade making 2021 return

Solvang's 4th of July parade is making its return this year.

The Rotary Club of Solvang-sponsored parade themed “God Bless America” will begin Sunday, July 4, at 11 a.m. at Alisal Road and Oak Street.

It will make its way up Alisal, turn west on Copenhagen Drive, head south onto 2nd Street before rounding the corner to head east onto Oak Street, ending where it began, a slightly different route than previous years.

“We are preparing for a record crowd of enthusiastic Americans and visitors to see ‘the biggest small town parade in the Danish Capital of America’ on Sunday, July 4th, at 11am in downtown Solvang,” said parade chairman Steve Palmer of the Solvang Rotary Club in a press release.

Road closures will begin around 10 a.m. Highway 246 will remain open.

“We are so excited to have a parade this year,” said Solvang Rotary Club President Art Kaslow. “There will be bands and a Rotary food booth in Solvang Park for all to enjoy after the parade to supplement our fine restaurants and shops being open.”

