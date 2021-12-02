Watch
Community

Actions

Solvang's horse drawn tree delivery continues Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
Solvang Trolley
The Solvang Trolley wagon delivered trees down Copenhagen Dr. in Solvang on Wednesday afternoon.
20211201_160606.jpg
Posted at 5:11 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 20:11:43-05

Freshly cut Christmas trees made their way down Copenhagen Dr. in Solvang on Wednesday afternoon - on a wagon pulled by horses.

The deliveries, made "the old fashioned way," drawn by a pair of horses on the wagon owned and operated by Solvang Trolley, were part of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce's 100-year anniversary.

The program, which Chamber of Commerce CEO Tracy Beard called 100 for $100, brought cut trees from Agin Family Christmas Trees to Solvang business owners.

The first trees were delivered on Tuesday, Nov.30. Deliveries of 20 more trees continued at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Christmas festivities are set to continue in Solvang as Julefest activities run into the new year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png