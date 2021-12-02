Solvang's horse drawn tree delivery continues Wednesday

Freshly cut Christmas trees made their way down Copenhagen Dr. in Solvang on Wednesday afternoon - on a wagon pulled by horses.

The deliveries, made "the old fashioned way," drawn by a pair of horses on the wagon owned and operated by Solvang Trolley, were part of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce's 100-year anniversary.

The program, which Chamber of Commerce CEO Tracy Beard called 100 for $100, brought cut trees from Agin Family Christmas Trees to Solvang business owners.

The first trees were delivered on Tuesday, Nov.30. Deliveries of 20 more trees continued at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Christmas festivities are set to continue in Solvang as Julefest activities run into the new year.