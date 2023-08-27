Watch Now
Stone Soup Festival kicks off at Grover Beach

The Stone Soup Festival began in 1990 with the goal to celebrate diversity through music, food, arts, and crafts.
KSBY News
Posted at 7:34 PM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 22:34:59-04

The annual Stone Soup Music Festival kicked off Saturday at the Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach.

Nine groups of artists from across California performed on the two stages Saturday, including Soul Vibe 805 and Jane's Gang.

The festival continues Sunday with more music and performance from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The annual Mardi Paws Dog Parade will also take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pet owners are encouraged to dress up their pets for the parade.

Organizers say the Stone Soup Festival started in 1990 with the goal of celebrating diversity through music, food, arts and crafts.

