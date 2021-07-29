Stone Soup Music Festival returning to Grover Beach

The Clark Center for the Performing Arts has announced that the Stone Soup Music Festival will return to Grover Beach on Aug. 28-29.

It will take place at Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach. Events on Saturday will run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Sunday they will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Now in its third decade, the festival will include free entertainment, food, art and craft booths and merchandise vendors. Admission to the event is free.

The Stone Soup Music Festival kicked off in 1990, and this year marks its 31 anniversary, the performing arts center says. Because of the pandemic, the event was cancelled in 2020.

Among the events to look forward to are the Mardi Paws Dog Parade and an expanded play area for kids, which will feature bounce houses.

The Clark Center for the Performing Arts says they are still offering space for sponsors, vendors and musical acts. For information on joining the concert, you can visit their website or call their office at 805-489-4196.