Storage company helping those impacted by storms

A local storage company is looking to help those impacted by recent storms.

Central Coast Moving & Storage is offering a free month of storage and $200 off any moving fees for those impacted by flooding or other storm related damages.

“You know it makes me feel great. I’m a local to Paso Robles, California and our goal is to just offer as much value as possible, especially in times of need, you know, it’s really fulfilling inside,” said Austin Yarborough, Central Coast Moving & Storage’s CEO

Yarborough tells KSBY residents they can drop off storage containers at the home of residents.

“They really need a dry place to store their items. Likely they’re working with a disaster remodel company out there, getting new carpet or dealing with insurance. You know, there’s mold, and what not,” said Yarborough.

The discounts run through the end of February.

Information on storage ability can be found at the company's website or by calling (805) 600-8979.