Students brought pets to school for the feast day of St. Francis

On Monday, students at Old Mission School in San Luis Obispo brought their pets to school.

The reason? Oct. 4 is the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Students were invited to bring their pets to receive a blessing at school.

At the event, which began at 8:15 a.m., the pets were sprinkled with holy water as a prayer was offered.

The school said it welcomed all pets, except for those with hooves, to the Blessing of the Animals event.

It's a ceremony that has been taking place for over 15 years.

Katie Rosecirillo, a middle school teacher at the school, said that students love the day.

"They love showing off their pets," she said. "Some of them bring in stuffed animals if their pets can't come. Some of them have hand drawn pictures, or bring in pictures of their pets."

Rosecirillo mentioned that some students take the time to remember pets who have passed away.

After the blessing, students had to say goodbye to their pets—at least until school let out. Parents were at the event and took the pets home.