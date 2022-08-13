Students gather for 'March of Saints' tradition

The Santa Maria High School Saints marched to the football field for their annual "March of Saints" event Friday morning.

The event allows students to learn about school clubs and how alumni made the most of student activities when they attended.

Students said the "March of Saints" celebration is a Santa Maria High School tradition.

"I think it's really important because it helps bring new freshmen that are really nervous. Everyone's always nervous coming back to invite them and show them that there is community and there is a place for them on campus," said Olivia Curiel, Santa Maria High School's senior class president.

The "March of Saints" event featured 20 student booths, as well as athletics and other demonstrations.

"It's a chance for students to connect with alumni and learn about the choices they have when it comes to participating in sports and activities,'' said Principal Steve Campbell. "This really has become a wonderful tradition.''