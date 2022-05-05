Students show off projects during Maker Faire at Templeton High

Some Templeton High School students showed off their innovations during an engineering and art Maker Faire Wednesday night.

Students presented their hands-on projects during the event, which started 10 years ago in the engineering department and has grown to include artists.

The faire has hidden judges that survey each student's work. The winners don't have to write up their final report for the class.

The classroom is equipped with lasers, machine tools, mills and 3D printers.

"So many of these students have overcome obstacles in these projects and just the lessons they are learning from that beyond the circuitry and the woodworking in the lesson of persevering through a project and they can take that through the rest of their life,” said Jason Diodati, who teachers AP physics and engineering at Templeton High.

The class is so popular that next year already has a waitlist of 40 students.

People who attended the event were entered into a raffle to win things like a 3D printer, video game system and more.