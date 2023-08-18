Students welcomed with new murals, colorful designs at Santa Maria school

A Santa Maria school is a little more colorful this school year.

St. Mary of the Assumption School Principal Erica Stevens said she had the idea of painting the sidewalks where the students play and that staff member Mrs. Campos enjoys painting for fun and accepted the challenge.

There is now Tic-Tac-Toe, hopscotch and other designs children can use for various games.

Murals like a sun with different colored rays, a bright number wheel, cross and more can also be seen on the walls throughout the campus.

"Our campus, this is older. We've been in Santa Maria for a very long time and we do have limited resources when it comes to upgrades and things like that, so it helps when they see not only a parent or an a staff member putting time and effort into making our campus beautiful, but when they see the new colors and lines and everything, they get so excited. Our students and our parents,” Stevens said.

There are plans to paint additional areas of the school.

The Catholic school is a non-profit and staff say they strive to offer low tuition to low-income families in the community.