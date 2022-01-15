Tamale festival returns to Atascadero for sixth year

More than 25 tamale vendors from across the state will be in Atascadero Saturday for the 6th annual Tamale Festival.

The event takes place at the Sunken Gardens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will also include entertainment, music, face painting and more.

There will be more than just tamales. The City says more than 60 vendors will be on hand with other merchandise, drinks and other food options.

Celebrity judges will decide best tamale and a tamale eating contest at 3 p.m. and chihuahua costume and pet contest at 2:30 p.m. will also take place.

For more information, click here.

