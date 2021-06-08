Watch
Tenet Health virtual food drive aims to tackle summer hunger

KSBY
Tenet Health's Healthy Over Hungry Virtual Cereal Drive seeks to aid families facing hunger this summer.
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 19:14:28-04

How much is a box of cereal worth? Two days of meals for a family of four, in the hands of the SLO Food Bank.

This week’s Healthy Over Hungry Virtual Cereal Drive, led by Tenet Health Central Coast, is a community effort to provide healthy nutrition for children and adults experiencing food insecurity. This drive, a push to raise funds for the summer months, runs through June 14.

Due to the pandemic, Tenet Health is requesting monetary donations instead of the usual cereal boxes. With a donation equal to the average price of a box of cereal, the food bank says it can feed a family of four for two days.

Covid-19 has caused extreme food shortages and created devastating circumstances for families struggling with hunger. SLO Food Bank distributed a record amount of food in 2020: 5.1 million pounds of food, a 54% increase from 2019’s levels.

If you are looking to get involved in the food drive, visit this link to donate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
