Tenet Health virtual food drive aims to tackle summer hunger

How much is a box of cereal worth? Two days of meals for a family of four, in the hands of the SLO Food Bank.

This week’s Healthy Over Hungry Virtual Cereal Drive, led by Tenet Health Central Coast, is a community effort to provide healthy nutrition for children and adults experiencing food insecurity. This drive, a push to raise funds for the summer months, runs through June 14.

Due to the pandemic, Tenet Health is requesting monetary donations instead of the usual cereal boxes. With a donation equal to the average price of a box of cereal, the food bank says it can feed a family of four for two days.

Covid-19 has caused extreme food shortages and created devastating circumstances for families struggling with hunger. SLO Food Bank distributed a record amount of food in 2020: 5.1 million pounds of food, a 54% increase from 2019’s levels.

If you are looking to get involved in the food drive, visit this link to donate.