Teslas take over San Luis Obispo

Teslas will be taking over San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

It's all part of the second annual Tesla Owners California Takeover event at the Madonna Inn.

The Madonna Inn says this is the largest Tesla owners event in California this year.

The family-friendly event will take place at the Madonna Meadows from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Madonna Inn's event page, there will be a meet and greet with Tesla YouTubers and influencers.

Guests will also have the chance to test drive Arcimoto's all-electric fun utility vehicles (FUVs), and attend educational workshops and seminars.

Additionally, the event will host a showcase and contest for the best customized Teslas, an assembly of rare and original Tesla Roadsters, an exhibitor expo of unique Tesla accessories, services, and products.

Tesla-lovers can also be able to meet up with the local Tesla owners club.

Activities for the kids include a Tesla coloring contest, a bounce house, obstacle course and Cyberquad rides.

And for entertainment - there will be a DJ and food trucks available.