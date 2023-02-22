The Wall that Heals: replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial comes to San Luis Obispo in March

A traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to San Luis Obispo on exhibit in March.

The Wall That Heals, along with a Mobile Education Center, is set to be on exhibit from March 16-19 at the Madonna Inn Meadows in San Luis Obispo.

The exhibit is open to the public for free 24 hours a day with onsite parking.

Event organizers said the Wall That Heals is the official 3/4 scale traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which bears the names of 58,281 Americans who gave their lives in service to their country during the Vietnam War.

The educational community event is co-hosted by the County of San Luis Obispo Veterans Services Office and the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum.

The San Luis Obispo Planning Committee is still seeking over 100 volunteers to sign-up for onsite shifts, assisting visitors while the exhibit is open to the public 24 hours.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here to sign up. No experience is needed and training will be provided.

