"The Wizard of Oz" to take the stage at Paso Robles Youth Arts Center this summer

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center will be performing “The Wizard of Oz” on July 28-29 and August 4-5.

Local youths between the ages of 5 and 18 will be presenting a version of the iconic musical which has been adapted by Amanda Thayer and directed by Claire Edmonds and features lighting design by Ryan Flores, according to the Center.

Auditions began in May, and preparations continued in the subsequent months. According to a press release, this performance is the first opportunity for many of those involved to participate in live theater.

The show will be performed at 6 p.m. on June 28, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on June 29, 6 p.m. on August 4, and 2 and 6 p.m. on August 5.

Tickets are currently on sale and cost $15 for adults when bought in advance, $20 when bought at the door, and $15 for students. More information is available at pryoutharts.org/events/ or by phone at (805) 238-5825.

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has been offering local youths access to art experiences and education for over 25 years and has reportedly “helped more than 10,000 students find their voices, build confidence, strive for higher education, and avoid gangs or other negative influences.”