"They came out in droves:" first-ever Open Farm Day comes to SLO County

On Saturday, July 17, San Luis Obispo County locals and tourists came out for Open Farm Day, a county-wide self-guided tour along farms and ranches in the area.

The experience was hosted by FARMstead ED, an organization founded in 2014 that focuses on agricultural education awareness.

Founder Lynette Sonne said she had seen Open Farm Day succeed in other counties and wanted to host the experience for a while.

"Our county is so rich in agriculture," she said. "After seven years of raising awareness, it was time."

Farms were spread across the county, from San Miguel to Nipomo. Trail routes included the Early Risers trail that cut through central San Luis Obispo County, the Fit for Foodies trail that placed an emphasis on tasting tours and the Family Fun trail that focused on kid-friendly activities.

Participants chose from experiences that included milking goats, tasting olive oil and strolling through fresh flower fields.

In all, the event raised over $6,000. It is money that will go back into the community, Sonne says, through Glean SLO, The Great AGventure and FARMstead ED.

She thanked the sponsors, farmers and purveyors who got involved in the project and helped spread the word.

The biggest feedback Sonne got from participants?

"They told me to make it two days next time," she said.