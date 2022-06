Graduation day is here for thousands of Santa Maria high school students.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District staggers graduation for three of its high schools, holding ceremonies at Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria High two hours apart starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Delta High School’s graduation ceremony took place Wednesday for its 307 seniors.

KSBY Delta High School graduates

Pioneer Valley has the most graduates at 715, followed by Santa Maria High with 635 and Righetti with 572.