Tiny art draws community members to Lompoc Library through October

An art gallery featuring tiny works of art is open to the public at Lompoc Public Library.

The show is the first-ever to feature the 93 small works of art, which were submitted by Lompoc residents of all ages, city officials say.

An artist reception to celebrate the gallery will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. The city says tiny refreshments will be available for guests.

The pieces will be on display at the Grossman Gallery in the public library, located at 501 E. North Ave., through the month of October.

The library is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.