Upcoming fundraisers to benefit SLO Food Bank

A weekend fundraiser, including live music and a special beer release, will benefit the SLO Food Bank.

Good Fruit is taking place Sunday at SLO Brew Rock, located at 855 Aerovista Place.

It will include live music from Proxima Parada, Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters and Arthur Watership.

It’s part of a Hunger Awareness Day fundraiser.

On Hunger Awareness Day, Friday, June 4, donation sites will be located throughout San Luis Obispo County as the food bank works to collect Monday to help with hunger relief efforts.

