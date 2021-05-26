Watch
Community

Actions

Upcoming fundraisers to benefit SLO Food Bank

items.[0].image.alt
SLO Food Bank
SLO Food Bank.jpg
Posted at 11:20 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 15:00:07-04

A weekend fundraiser, including live music and a special beer release, will benefit the SLO Food Bank.

Good Fruit is taking place Sunday at SLO Brew Rock, located at 855 Aerovista Place.

It will include live music from Proxima Parada, Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters and Arthur Watership.

It’s part of a Hunger Awareness Day fundraiser.

On Hunger Awareness Day, Friday, June 4, donation sites will be located throughout San Luis Obispo County as the food bank works to collect Monday to help with hunger relief efforts.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7