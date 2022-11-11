Veterans Day ceremony held on Pismo Pier

A Veterans Day celebration took place on the Pismo Pier Friday.

The service kicked off at 11 a.m. as a way to celebrate and remember those who have served our country.

Dozens were in attendance.

"I read something a long time ago, and it really rings true, is America without her soldiers is like God without his angels," said Amy Rehder of Nipomo who attended the event.

"Veterans Day means a great deal to me because a number of people in and all the wars, we had the sacrifices these people made and their families, which tend to get left out and so in mind and body we have a lot of shuffling going on today with homeless vets, it just bothers my heart, so we're here today in remembrance of all the veterans and hopefully we will take care of them better than we have been," said Warren Addison, a U.S. Air Force veteran who attended the event. "And it concerns my heart cause there's 26 million veterans and about 5 million are disabled, see, mind and body once again, so it's an honor to be here and a privilege because of that service, so we wouldn't have a very special world without freedom, we wouldn't have liberty and liberty the way we know it."

Eddie Johnson emceed the event and Lt. Sean McGaughan of the U.S. Coast Guard was the keynote speaker.