Veterans Services Office holds pop-up resource fair for local veterans

The San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Office held a pop-up resource fair in Cambria for local veterans Saturday.

The Veterans Services Office officials say the goal of the resource fair is to provide a one-stop-shop for goods and services to veterans and their families.

Over 35 booths were there to offer resources such as financial, medical, employment, housing assistance and more.

"One of the best benefits is whatever you need, it's going to be here today," Morgan Boyd, SLO County Veterans Service Officer said. "And if we don't have the answers, we make sure that one of these resource providers in the community is getting connected to you so that you are maximizing every opportunity to be taken care of in this community."

Officials say the Veterans Services regularly holds these pop-up resource fairs at different locations throughout the county.