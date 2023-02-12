Volunteers clean up new homeowner's house

Volunteers gathered in Nipomo Sunday for a clean-up effort.

Go Ministry organized the clean-up effort. The group has been organizing these events for two years now, and do them about every three months.

“It's really about relationships, getting to know people, getting connections in the community and by serving. You know, it's almost more of a blessing to us, I think, than it is to the people that we serve. Mm hmm. 100%. Just a great way to get joy to help others. Yeah. And to see that in their faces and I think brings everybody joy."

Go Ministry says the house they cleaned up Sunday was recently bought and was full of trash.

About 25 people came out for the clean-up.

The cleanup effort went from 8 a.m. to about 4 p.m.