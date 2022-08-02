Volunteers needed for Allan Hancock food distribution event

Volunteers are needed to assist with a food distribution event at Allan Hancock College later this month.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is holding the distribution Aug. 20 and looking for about 20 volunteers to help.

“If they don’t get the people, they will cancel this food distribution, so you can make a difference by signing up on this invitation,” said Pastor Carl Nielsen with Serve Santa Maria.

The distribution is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. People are also needed to assist with traffic control starting at 7:30 a.m.

For information on how to sign up to volunteer for the distribution, click here, or for traffic control, click here. Volunteers must register by Aug. 12.

Serve Santa Maria is also holding a community cleanup event the same day.