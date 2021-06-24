Volunteers needed for Serve Santa Maria projects this weekend

Serve Santa Maria, where community members volunteer to take on various projects around the city, is returning this weekend.

Volunteers are needed Saturday, June 24.

With restrictions due to the pandemic being lifted, organizer Pastor Carl Nielsen says they’ve identified a number of projects around the city.

“I’m, you know, I’ve been handcuffed for this time during COVID. We have not been able to move ahead and it’s really exciting to do this," Nielsen told KSBY News.

Volunteers can meet at 503 West Monroe at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. People are encouraged to bring chainsaws or other lawn and yard equipment.

Last fall, Serve Santa Maria volunteers were able to paint at an elementary school and also remove weeds and place bark around the landscape at a local church, projects that were originally planned for April of 2020.

