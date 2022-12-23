Watch Now
Volunteers needed to ‘Adopt a Family’ for the holidays

The Salvation Army says there is still a need
Posted at 12:24 PM, Dec 23, 2022
The Salvation Army has distributed food and toys to hundreds of local families already this year but there’s still a need.

The non-profit is looking for people to “Adopt a Family” this holiday season.

The Santa Maria Salvation Army has already served more than 500 families but there are more than 150 on the waitlist with Christmas just a few days away.

"It was exciting. I knew that my parents didn't have a lot to give us and you know, the economy was hard for my parents when I was 13. My dad had recently became ill, so my mom had to find a way to get us Christmas presents. So, for us it was something unexpected, something exciting for us to find out, to wake up and see,” Ana Juarez, a Salvation Army representative said while reflecting back on help her family received during the holidays as a child.

The Salvation Army says they are in need of toys for young girls and teens. Some of the most popular items requested are LOL Dolls, Barbies and bracelet-making craft sets. Donations are being accepted until January.

The Salvation Army in Santa Maria also has a wait list for families. The agency said about 65 percent of the donations received this year came from community donations through KSBY’s Season of Hope campaign.

