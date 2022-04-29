Volunteers needed to help with community projects in Santa Maria

Santa Maria is hosting a day of service Saturday.

The volunteer-based group Serve Santa Maria will be getting together to beautify the city.

There are 10 projects throughout the community including a house makeover, litter pick-up, graffiti removal, and park clean-up.

The program collaborates with local churches and youth organizations for volunteers. Organizers say the sign-up list continues to grow.

"We're hoping to amp up our volunteerism. We've got bigger dreams, even in the future. We're hoping now that we're coming out of COVID, we can do those things,” said Pastor Carl Nielsen, Serve Santa Maria organizer.

If you're interested in helping out, you can sign up for a project here.