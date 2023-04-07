Volunteers wanted for Trail Restoration Volunteer Day in Santa Barbara

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is looking for up to 75 volunteers for its first large-scale trail volunteer day in April after the winter storms damaged many of the area's trails, officials announced.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Skofield Park.

Volunteers will gather for a safety orientation and instruction before tackling work on Rattlesnake Canyon Trail, Tunnel Connector Trail, Hot Springs, Trail and Bud Girard Trail, officials said. The event will end with a BBQ picnic and giveaways for volunteers from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers of all experience levels are invited to attend the event. Tools and instructions will be provided, and tasks will be assigned based on experience.

Work will include repairing and regrading trails and clearing overgrown brush and branches to ensure trails are safe and accessible for all users.

Officials said they have seen an increased interest in volunteer trail work since the winter storms.

“Volunteers play a critical role in getting our trails quickly restored after a major weather event like this,” said Steve Biddle, Parks Supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara’s open space parks, who is coordinating the event. “We know people are eager to help, and we’re hoping this means a big turnout on April 15th.”

RSVPs are required to attend the volunteer event. You can contact Biddle at sbiddle@santabarbaraca.gov or (805) 564-5439.

Click here to learn more about this event.