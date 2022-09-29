Walk to End Alzheimer's raises funds for research and local services

The Alzheimer's Association is inviting the public to join the Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday in Santa Maria.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Waller Park with a Promise Garden ceremony. Participants will then walk throughout the park.

Tony Gonzales, who was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment in 2021 at age 47, will be emceeing the Walk, organizers said. He is also a member of the 2022-2023 Alzheimer's Association National Early-Stage Advisory Group.

Last year, 185 people attended the Walk and raised a total of $74,990 to fund the Alzheimer's Association's global research and local services throughout Santa Barbara County, officials said.

There are more than 690,000 people living with Alzheimer's and 1.12 million family caregivers, according to the press release.

“Each dollar raised helps make a positive impact in the fight against this devastating disease,” said Alzheimer's Association's Executive Director Lindsey Leonard. “We are relying on the support of this community to show up and bring awareness to something that affects so many of us so that we can make a difference and find a cure.”

Registration for the event can be found here. You can also register in person at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 3107 Orcutt Road.