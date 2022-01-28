Weekly food share distribution returns to Allan Hancock College

Allan Hancock College held its weekly food share distribution today at the Lompoc campus.

It is part of the school's “Food Share Because We Care” program.

The college gives out food provided by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County every Thursday while classes are in session.

Students can walk up and get non-perishable food outside of Building 2.

"I think it’s a good idea for each student to have food. It helps them to know what’s going on if they are insecure of food, it helps them out,” said food share student worker Kristy Soraino.

Allan Hancock’s Santa Maria campus also has food distributions once per month and they’re open to anyone.

The college has also partnered with SBC Food Rescue to identify more food sources to serve students.

The partnership is funded by a grant from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery.