Watch
Community

Actions

Wine 4 Paws fundraiser returns to Central Coast this weekend

wine for paws 2021 2 4-8-22.PNG
KSBY
The Wine 4 Paws event at Four Lanterns Winery in Paso Robles on April 10, 2021. Four Lanterns winery is one of 75 wineries, restaurants and olive oil producers participating in the 2022 Wine 4 Paws event in San Luis Obispo County.
wine for paws 2021 2 4-8-22.PNG
Posted at 12:53 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 15:53:10-04

Central Coast community members can take part in the 14th Annual Wine 4 Paws event on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend festivities, which run from April 9-10, take place across San Luis Obispo County and raise funds for Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo.

Wineries, eateries and olive oil producers are donating 10% of profits earned over the weekend to the humane society.

The non-ticketed event allows participants to visit in person or order online. Any sales made at the over 75 participating businesses through the weekend will benefit Woods Humane Society.

A full list of participating businesses and a map of the event is available online. More details can be found on the event website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png