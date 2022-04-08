Wine 4 Paws fundraiser returns to Central Coast this weekend

Central Coast community members can take part in the 14th Annual Wine 4 Paws event on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend festivities, which run from April 9-10, take place across San Luis Obispo County and raise funds for Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo.

Wineries, eateries and olive oil producers are donating 10% of profits earned over the weekend to the humane society.

The non-ticketed event allows participants to visit in person or order online. Any sales made at the over 75 participating businesses through the weekend will benefit Woods Humane Society.

A full list of participating businesses and a map of the event is available online. More details can be found on the event website.