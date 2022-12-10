Winter Wonderland returns to Sunken Gardens

Friday night was the annual Winter Wonderland at the Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero.

75 tons of snow was brought in to transform downtown into a winter wonderland.

The free event featured several experiences for kids, including bounces houses, train rides, and bungee jumping.

The main attraction, though, was the snow slide, built by the Kiwanis Club of Atascadero.

“What I like the best is the sledding because it was just going really fast, and the other things that are really fun around here are the bounce houses and the bungee jumping and the snowball fighting arena," said Levi Denning, a 5th grader and San Miguel resident.

Santa and Mrs. Claus also took part in a sled ride. The two then took pictures with kids at the historic city hall.