Wishing trees gather holiday wishes in Santa Maria

Three small lit trees mark the start of December at the Main Library in Santa Maria, located at 421 S. McClelland St.

The glowing trees, which went up Wednesday on the library's first floor, already hold notes and wishes for the holiday season.

Until Dec. 31, library patrons can take a note card and leave a wish hanging on the tree for others to read.

The Wishing Trees are an annual way staff at the Santa Maria Public Library are working to boost connection within the community.

"It's just a wonderful way to connect in the community," Shannon St. Arnaud, library technician at the Santa Maria Library, told KSBY. "To see what others have written and to learn what other community members are thinking about."