Women's Legacy Fund awards grants to three non-profits at annual luncheon

The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County held its 20th annual Women's Legacy Luncheon Tuesday afternoon.

The event was held at La Lomita Ranch in San Luis Obispo. Cynthia Nimmo, Interim Executive Director of Alliance For Girls, and recent president of the Women’s Funding Network, was the keynote speaker.

The Women's Legacy Fund raises money to provide grants for local non-profit organizations that create programs specifically for women and girls in the community.

"My mom is the founding member of the legacy fund," Missy Reitner-Camiron, Women's Legacy Fund committee member, said. "it's so cool to be here with her at an event like this. To be in a room with this many women, strong women, it's not something that happens pretty often and it's pretty fantastic."

This year, the foundation awarded grants to three local programs, amounting to $76,000, Reitner-Camiron said. Since the foundation of the fund in 2003, the endowment has grown to more than $2 million.