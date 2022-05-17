Woods Humane Society encouraging microchipping ahead of 4th of July

It’s Microchip Awareness Month and Woods Humane Society is encouraging people to microchip their pets.

Microchips are a rice-sized device that gets implanted into a cat or dog's coat. It stays with them forever to help track them if they get lost.

The non-profit is holding free microchip clinics on Wednesdays and Fridays during the month of May.

Woods Humane Society Community Engagement Manager Robin Coleman says the shelter is currently at capacity because of the number of lost animals that are taken in and in need of help.

“We're really just trying to encourage our pet owners to microchip your pets, especially before the 4th of July holiday. We definitely see an uptick in intakes of stray animals after the holiday and we really want them to be microchipped. Microchipping is the best way to get reunited with a lost pet. We never think it can happen to us, but it really does,” Coleman said.

The shelter is going to have a "Pick Your Price" adoption promotion this weekend for all the large-breed dogs that need a forever home.