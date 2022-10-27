Watch Now
Woods Humane Society hosting autumn-themed pet festival Saturday

Woods Humane Society
Posted at 12:46 PM, Oct 27, 2022
Woods Humane Society is hosting its 2nd annual Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival on Saturday.

The autumn themed community event will feature carnival activities such as a stuffed-animal pull and bobbing for tennis balls.

Halloween-themed activities will also be on hand, including a Pup-kin patch and animal costume contests.

Several local vendors will be at the festival, including:

  • Ziggy’s Hot Vegan Takeout
  • Paradise Shaved Ice
  • Gentle Touch Pet Training
  • Central Coast Veterinary Services
  • Doggie Salon & Spa
  • C.A.R.E 4 Paws

During the event, SLO County Animal Services will be offering free microchips to pets.

The celebration caps off National Adopt a Shelter Dog month.

The free event will be at Woods’ San Luis Obispo campus, located on 875 Oklahoma Ave., from 12:00-3:00 p.m.

Free parking will be available at SLO Honor Farm.

