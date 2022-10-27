Woods Humane Society hosting autumn-themed pet festival Saturday

Woods Humane Society is hosting its 2nd annual Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival on Saturday.
The autumn themed community event will feature carnival activities such as a stuffed-animal pull and bobbing for tennis balls.
Halloween-themed activities will also be on hand, including a Pup-kin patch and animal costume contests.
Several local vendors will be at the festival, including:
- Ziggy’s Hot Vegan Takeout
- Paradise Shaved Ice
- Gentle Touch Pet Training
- Central Coast Veterinary Services
- Doggie Salon & Spa
- C.A.R.E 4 Paws
During the event, SLO County Animal Services will be offering free microchips to pets.
The celebration caps off National Adopt a Shelter Dog month.
The free event will be at Woods’ San Luis Obispo campus, located on 875 Oklahoma Ave., from 12:00-3:00 p.m.
Free parking will be available at SLO Honor Farm.