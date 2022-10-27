Woods Humane Society hosting autumn-themed pet festival Saturday

Woods Humane Society is hosting its 2nd annual Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival on Saturday.

The autumn themed community event will feature carnival activities such as a stuffed-animal pull and bobbing for tennis balls.

Halloween-themed activities will also be on hand, including a Pup-kin patch and animal costume contests.

Several local vendors will be at the festival, including:

Ziggy’s Hot Vegan Takeout

Paradise Shaved Ice

Gentle Touch Pet Training

Central Coast Veterinary Services

Doggie Salon & Spa

C.A.R.E 4 Paws

During the event, SLO County Animal Services will be offering free microchips to pets.

The celebration caps off National Adopt a Shelter Dog month.

The free event will be at Woods’ San Luis Obispo campus, located on 875 Oklahoma Ave., from 12:00-3:00 p.m.

Free parking will be available at SLO Honor Farm.

