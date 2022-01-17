Woods Humane Society offers adoption special on Betty White's 100th birthday

Betty White's would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, and Woods Humane Society is offering an adoption special in her honor.

Woods Humane Society, which has locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero, is offering $100 off pet adoptions on Monday.

Regular adoption fees for adult dogs and cats range from $65 to $150. The humane society says that the promotion will fully waive fees for senior dogs and all cats. Fees for adult dogs will be dropped to $50.

The humane society also encourages people to take part in the "Betty White Challenge," a movement that encourages people to donate $5 to an animal rescue or shelter, by donating on their secure online portal. People can also drop off cash or check donations in person or by mail.

"The viral Betty White Challenge is such a perfect way to honor a woman who dedicated her life to animals," Neil Trent, Woods Humane Society CEO, said in a statement.

The actress and animal advocate passed away on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. In her lifetime, White served on the Los Angeles Zoo Board of Trustees.

More information about the promotion is available online or by calling 805-543-9316.