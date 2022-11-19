Watch Now
Work begins on downtown SLO Santa's House

Posted at 9:06 PM, Nov 18, 2022
Santa’s Elves were hard at work Friday, fixing up Santa’s House at the Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Santa’s House will open Friday, November 25th.

After that, families can visit Santa’s House every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. through December 24.

It is $8 to take your own picture with Santa, $12 for a printed souvenir photo, and $19 for both.

The house will also be accepting letters to Santa.

And the SLO Children’s Museum will be hosting a scavenger hunt for Santa’s mouse.

Nearby businesses will have pictures with Santa's mouse set up around the downtown area for people to find.

Santa’s House is part of downtown SLO’s Christmas celebration which will also feature a decorated window showcase, holiday lights, and a musical light show.

