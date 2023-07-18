World War II veteran receives 160 cards for her 100th birthday

Aileen Crews Merriman Houghton celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, July 14.

The century mark is a momentous occasion for any individual.

But the fact that Houghton is part of a particular group — WWII veteran — makes it that much sweeter.

As part of her birthday celebration, Houghton received 160 birthday cards from across San Luis Obispo County, the state of California and six other states — a sign of the deep appreciation people feel for those from the 'Greatest Generation.'

“Wow, these cards are all for me?" said Houghton when she saw the cards. "This is really a nice surprise. I am very proud to have served during WWII. Being a nurse was a very enjoyable experience.”

Houghton served in World War II in the Navy Nurse Corps under the name and rank Lt. j.g. Aileen Crews. (J.g. stands for junior grade.)

Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum presents Houghton with Certificate of Appreciation

Houghton’s family approached the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum to request help collecting the cards in recognition of Houghton’s service.

“We were honored to support the effort," Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum communications and programs volunteer Sarah Twisselman said. "Our museum’s mission is to honor and remember our veterans from past and present, with emphasis on those from the Central Coast of California."

The celebration also included a presentation of recognition certificates from Congressman Salud Carbajal, Assemblywoman Dawn Addis, San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Office, Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum, Central Coast Vietnam Veterans of America and Welcome Home Military Heroes.

Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum Houghton receives 160 birthday cards

Central Coast Quilts of Valor also gave Houghton a patriotic quilt handmade by an 80-year-old volunteer.

Houghton’s brother Bill Crews, who served as a Merchant Marine in WWII and in US Army during the Korean War was also presented certificates of recognition for his service at the event.

“This is just outstanding, beyond what we could have expected," Russ Merriman said, U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran and one of Houghton's sons. "Our family really appreciates these expressions of recognition and patriotism."