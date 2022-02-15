Youth center reopens in Santa Maria following 2 week closure

Santa Maria’s Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is back open following a two-week closure.

The youth center had to close due to positive COVID-19 cases among employees.

City officials say the facility has been thoroughly sanitized and the affected staff cleared to return.

The center is open Mondays through Fridays from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

Children in 7th through 12th grade can use the center, which includes an art studio, basketball courts, computer lab, fitness center, an arcade-like game room and more.

It’s also part of the National Safe Place Network, meaning it’s a supervised location where youth-in-crisis can seek immediate help and resources.

Membership is free, but parental consent and a school ID are required to apply.