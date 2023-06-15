Youth summer camp in SLO County teaching students violence prevention tips

According to a survey from WalletHub, an award-winning personal finance company, California ranks as one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to bullying — and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is holding its annual youth summer camp to help combat that.

Gang Resistance Education and Training (GREAT) is a national gang and violence prevention program that focuses on preventing bullying, respecting others, making good life choices and other valuable life skills.

The summer camps are providing educational field trips, competitive games and activities, all designed to help students avoid using violence to solve problems.

The survey found a child gets bullied every seven minutes in the United States and deputies say it’s essential to discuss any bullying-related experiences with an adult.

“I think it’s important to share experiences of being bullied and witnessing bullying. As well as talking about ways that we can stop bullying from happening," said Chad Osman, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer. "Maybe that’s talking to me, a school resource officer. Maybe that’s going to a trusted adult, like a teacher, or a faculty member."

There are still plenty of spots available for the youth summer camp. Applications are available in English and Spanish, here.