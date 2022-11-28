Cool weather turns active later this week and significant rain appears likely

The Central Coast is beginning the week with a cooldown compared to the weekend's high temps. Temperatures look to stay pretty level, below average, until the weather turns decidedly unsettled Thursday thru the weekend.

Most major computer models agree on the timing and intensity of a rain system for Thursday. Where models differ a bit is what follows and when but there is general consensus that more scattered rain is likely after the initial system Thursday into Sunday before showers wind down.

Rainfall Thursday looks to include some higher rain rates with potential into Monday from .5-2.5”.

Temperatures look to be in the 50s and lower 60s thru this timeframe as well.

Beyond the 7-day outlook, the Climate Prediction Center also likes cool and unsettled weather in the 8-10 day.