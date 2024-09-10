Cuesta College alerted of threat made on social media

Cuesta College officials tell KSBY the Cuesta College police department was alerted of a threat made on social media on Monday.

School officials say the student who posted the threat was stopped in the campus parking lot and detained by campus police and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's department.

There is no threat to Cuesta College at this time.

"The systems in place to monitor threats worked to alert CCPD in a timely manner. All threats are taken seriously and are pursued to maintain the safety of those who learn, teach, and work at Cuesta College," wrote school Superintendent and President Dr. Jill Stearns in an email to the Cuesta College campus community.

The investigation is on going.