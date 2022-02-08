Dairy Queen’s New Mint Brownie Blizzard Is Here In Time For St. Patrick’s Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dairy Queen is starting St. Patrick’s Day celebrations early this year, announcing a brand-new treat that’s already hitting menus nationwide.

The new mint brownie Blizzard is perfect for mint and chocolate lovers alike with a combination of rich, chocolatey brownie pieces and cool mint blended with DQ’s vanilla soft serve. It’ll be the Blizzard of the Month for March.

Or, if f you’d rather drink your dessert, DQ is also bringing back its mint chip Shake from 2021. The treat offers a blend of cool crème de menthe, choco confetti chips, DQ’s vanilla soft serve and milk.



Dairy Queen

Don’t have a DQ or just want to make some St. Paddy’s Day treats yourself? No problem! Check out these shamrock pretzel pops from Hip2Save, these Lucky Charms marshmallow treats from Brown Eyed Baker or this spinach and feta pastry shamrock from Will Cook with Smiles.

For an adults-only treat, take a look at these Fireball-infused green gummy bears (available on Etsy), these Lucky Leprechaun shots from Wine and Glue or these cocktail recipes to try if you’re tired of green beer.

Barefoot

Both Dairy Queen treats are already available and there’s no judgment here if you start celebrating early. But, if you’d rather save the mint flavors for March, you can check out DQ’s February Blizzard of the Month right now instead.

The Red Velvet Cake Blizzard is back just in time for Valentine’s Day. Available in mini, small, medium or large, the Blizzard combines DQ’s vanilla soft serve ice cream with red velvet cake pieces and cream cheese icing.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is also offering its heart-shaped Cupid Cake, which features three different layers, including a layer of the blended Blizzard treat.

The bottom layer is vanilla soft serve, followed by a center layer of red velvet cake pieces, topped with a layer of the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard. Made to serve two to four people, it is also decorated with icing and sprinkles.

Dairy Queen

Of course, Dairy Queen also has a full menu of non-seasonal ice cream treats, like a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard, Turtle Pecan Cluster Blizzard, Choco Brownie Extreme Blizzard and Oreo Cookie Blizzard.

Which treat will you be trying first?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.