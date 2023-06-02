Dev Shah, an eighth grader, wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, is the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner.

Shah spelled the word “psammophile” correctly to win the competition and will take home the prize of $50,000 and the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy.

This year’s competition began with 229 spellers. By Wednesday night, following the semifinals, 11 spellers were left.

During the finals Thursday night, two spellers were eliminated in the first round, misspelling their words. This included Sarah Fernandes of Omaha, Nebraska, and Pranav Anandh from Morton, Pennsylvania.

The second round was a word meaning round. Tarini Nandakumar from Texas was eliminated, leaving eight spellers in the competition.

In the third round, another spelling round, Arth Dalsania from California was eliminated.

Seven spellers continued on to round four. Dhruv Subramanian and Vikrant Chintanaboina, both from California, and Aryan Khedkar from Michigan were also eliminated.

With four spellers left, Shradha Rachamreddy from California and Surya Kapu from Utah were eliminated in round five. Kapu, who was in the finals last year, received a standing ovation from the crowd. Kapu and Rachamreddy tied for third.

Two spellers remained, Dev Shah and Charlotte Walsh, of Virginia. In the first round, with just two spellers remaining, Shah spelled his word correctly, while Walsh spelled her word incorrectly.

After another correct spelling, Shah was able to take the trophy.

Shah previously competed in the Bee in 2019 and 2021, tying for 51st place and 76th place respectively.

He says he practiced spelling the words he missed in previous years and spent more time studying the roots of words ahead of this year’s competition.

The middle schooler started competing in spelling bees in 2nd grade, but he says he started seriously competing in the summer of 5th grade.

"I read, I solve math problems, I play tennis, I play the cello, and I like to hang out with my friends," Shah told Scripps News of activities he enjoys outside of spelling.

Shortly after his win, Shah expressed excitement about the future.

"It's soaked in a little bit. I'm just really happy and thinking about what's next," he said.

SEE MORE: Spelling Bee finalists zip into the final night of competition

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com